Amaia visits the Academy of ‘OT 2020’ and confesses what is “the bad part” of the contest

This Wednesday the academy of ‘OT 2020’ received with open arms to Amaia Romero, brand new winner of the 2017 edition that relaunched the format for the ‘millennial’ audience. And as expected, the naturalness and charisma of the singer caught the new contestants who saw her as an example to follow and who were enthralled with words in which the pamplonica conveyed what was the best and the worst thing that happened to her after his departure from the 'talent show'. Apparently very nervous – something she recognized on several occasions -, the interpreter of 'The Lightning' advised and put on the skin of the students, who told them that the overwhelming sudden fame she acquired in just three months was the less friendly part of your experience. After emphasizing that this privileged experience is presented as a completely different reality and that it is something that disappears abruptly, he commented:

“Suddenly you reach a level of popularity that is not natural to reach in three months, just as a person who is not going to‘ Operation triumph ’reaches it in years, or whatever it costs each one. Then many things happen to you for which you have no previous experience, such as when deciding things or when acting, it is like you should have a previous tour more gradually. Suddenly I was that I had no idea of ​​life and that was a bit of the bad part of this. ”

Leaving aside this bittersweet impression that marked Amaia after her contest, the artist excitedly asked the boys to teach her the new academy, as well as the rooms that, according to her, smelled the same. Thus he discovered who sleeps in what was his old bed – currently empty – or who owns what was his closet, whose owner was Javi.

Finally, the interpreter delighted us with a couple of piano themes that made us quite melancholic and made us wish with all the strength that Amaia was part of the format in all future editions. An impossible, so we will have to be happy watching this video.