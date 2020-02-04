Amaia Romero and Álex de Lucas, new surprise couple!

Share it:

The winner of OT 2017 broke up months ago with Diego Ibáñez and now seems to have been excited again.

Amaia gives us the creeps with her performance of Marisol in the Goya

This Tuesday we woke up to the news of a new surprise couple belonging to the national stardom. As picked up by Pronto magazine, Amaia Romero and Álex de Lucas, actor of Paquita Salas and member of the band The Parrots, are more than friends. And to prove it they attached an exclusive photo where the turtles appear kissing in the mouth in broad daylight and in a central street of Madrid. Come on, you are not afraid to be seen. Not after the winner of OT 2017 ended months ago the brief relationship she had with Diego Ibáñez, vocalist of the Carolina During group.

Now, once this relationship is already past water, he has once again been excited about the young man who was once part of the cast of the musical ‘The Call’, in this case as a musician. And it was precisely because of this theatrical project for which Alex could meet Amaia, since his then chiefs were the Javis – who also had him for Paquita -, a duo that could present him to Pamplona, ​​who was a student of these In the famous academy.

It's not the first time we see them together in public

They have not yet confirmed it through social networks and it is very possible that this does not happen in a long time due to how jealous Amaia has been until now of her privacy, intimate plot of her life that was invaded when she met Alfred in the edition of his 'talent show'. Of course, for now, there is kiss. Although this ‘affaire’ does not surprise us, not if we take into account the good chemistry that has always existed between them. Without going any further, they posed laughing and happy during the last Goya gala in Malaga.

Now it remains to be seen if the relationship comes to fruition or if this unexpected romance remains anecdotal. Be that as it may, we both love it!