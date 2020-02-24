Amaia returns to Twitter after almost a year in silence (and the reason could not like us more)

Share it:

It does not give us life for everything we have to comment on ‘Operation triumph’, especially after knowing the excellent cast of themes they have selected for gala 7! And it is that ‘OT 2020’ is giving a lot to talk about, especially in the field of salsa, and now thanks to Twitter we know that even Amaia Romero – winner of the 2017 edition – is hooked on the edition. So much that he has broken his silence on Twitter and has done so to comment something about the gala that was broadcast last Sunday and in which Anne was saying goodbye, an expulsion that seemed to awaken something in the interpreter of 'The Lightning' that precisely took up its inactive social network since April 2019 to send a message to that singer.

Concise, but natural and very affectionate, the extriunfita dedicated some warm words that quickly revolutionized the platform:

"Anne you are the best, # OTChat6 hopefully you read this."

The special affection that Amaia can have for the newly expelled is due to the fact that both come from Pamplona, ​​so perhaps the rooting has been able to him and has escaped through Twitter who was his favorite contestant this edition. As expected, the bird's social network has expressed its opinion: