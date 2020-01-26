Entertainment

Amaia removes the Goya's spine with her homage to Marisol stealing the voice from Pepa Flores

January 25, 2020
Amaia Romero He deserved such a performance at the 2020 Goya Awards after the sound problem of the previous edition of the Goya. The tribute to Marisol / Pepa Flores was not any tribute. "I started to sing thanks to Marisol, I think she would sing in a very different way if it wasn't for her or maybe she wouldn't even sing," recalled the OT winner before her performance. And it's not something I say because, or that comes to my hair now. So after the mysterious silence that preceded her performance, and that generated more than one malicious comment on networks, Amaia literally stole Marisol's voice, intention, in the song tribute to the Goya Honor Award to Pepa Flores.

Amaia Romero deserved to be able to look like this, eclipsed in the 2019 Goya Awards by Rosalia totally and absolutely, after living the most tense moment of the entire gala due to a technical failure. He managed to save the situation, but the thorn stayed there. With this original song he has done justice to Marisol's entire career. No, as many users of social networks have pointed out, as the cast of Operation Triunfo contestants tried this week. And where there is no …

But, come on, you already saw it coming …

