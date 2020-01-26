Amaia gives us the creeps with her performance in the Goya 2020

Share it:

Amaia Romero has given us the most brutal performance of these Goya 2020. The artist interpreted 'Song of Marisol' to pay tribute to Pepa Flores, awarded with the Goya de Honor. The stage in the dark, a screen with images of the winner behind her and in the center, dismantling us with her sweet voice: "He has the blue eyes of looking at the sea, but the little boat he waits will never come back. Nights the girl remembers the captain … "The 'extriunfita' interpreted this theme with tenderness and emotion. It shows that Marisol is one of the referents of the architect of 'But nothing happens' for the love he put. He didn't need any dressing, just his sweet voice. If in the Goya 2019, he left us with his mistake, This time he embroidered it.

No one better than her to remember one of the most relevant and beloved actresses of our country and now lives retired, isolated from the world, so much that she did not go to the gala to pick up the big head. Amaia has in common with Pepita, as her daughters affectionately call her, talent and also that spirit that does not end up getting along with fame. In addition, Romero has always claimed to be his fan. "People like Marisol, Cecilia and Julio Iglesias freak me out," he said recently in an interview with El País. If you don't remember the original theme, press play.

Yes, in the last edition Rosalía won the best performance, this time it is for Amaia. That this feels passion for Marisol, is not new. In 'Triumph operation' He already interpreted some of his songs and as a child he showed during the Sanfermines that he is his number 1 fan.

Dressed in a simple two piece, 'crop top' and wide pants, boiler tone, Amaia He wanted nothing to take center stage in his voice and he succeeded. The brooch was hugged by Marisol's daughters. Nothing more to say … Brava!