Amadeo Salvo strongly criticizes TV3 after putting the logo of a disco instead of the shield of Ibiza

This Tuesday there was the draw for the round of round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, round in which there will be eight teams of Second Division B.

Among them, the Ibiza Sports Union, club whose president is Amadeo Salvo, former president of the Valencia Club de Fútbol. The president of the Balearic club has dispatched at ease on social networks with the Catalan network TV3.

The program "Esport Club" of this chain used the "Pacha" disco logo instead of the club shield to talk about the tie between Ibiza and the Football Club Barcelona. "There are more fools than Esport Club windows and you are among the first. TV waste TV3 financed with public money. to associate with Ibiza With a disco at least you have to be funny. See you in Can Misses and I will tell you in the face phenomena".