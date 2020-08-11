Alyssa Milano shows the effects of Coronavirus on the body: "I'm losing a lot of hair"

Share it:

The Coronavirus has certainly not spared the Hollywood stars, who have had and are still dealing with the disease. One of these is the actress of Charmed and Insatiable Alyssa Milano, who in a video on Instagram wanted to show the effects that the virus is having on his body.

"Hi everyone. I just wanted to show you the amount of hair I am losing due to COVID"begins the actress in a bathrobe in video which he recently posted on the popular social network.

And brush in hand, Milano began to brush her freshly washed hair, taking up every moment of the simple action.

"You see, there is no hair there"highlights before starting to brush, in order to make the contrast with the final result even more evident.

"One swipe, and that's all the hair I've lost from COVID-19"he declares at the end of the video, with a pile of hair in his hand.

And he concludes "Put on a damn mask!".

In the past few months they have been different the actors who documented their recovery period, from the first "famous infected" Tom Hanks to the star of Yonger Debi Mazar, who fortunately then recovered (unfortunately the same cannot be said of the Broadway actor Nick Cordero, one of the most serious cases ever, who in the end He did not make it).

In any case, the warning remains: do not underestimate the risks.