Always yours: Noelia wishes Merry Christmas to her fans with beautiful photo

Who does not stop surprising is the beautiful and seductive Noelia, who this time shared a beautiful photo to his fans on the occasion of the holidays.

On this occasion the sexy singer was seen with a White dress Very fitted that highlights your well worked silhouette.

The message of Noelia to wish a happy holiday to his followers he reached just over eleven thousand likes and thousands of compliments from the community on Instagram.

Although the interpreter of ‘Wash me your love’ he has accustomed his followers to provocative poses; as well as the necklines that steal sighs, this time I need nothing more than his smile to conquer.

So the merry Christmas that the singer gave her followers

“Happy Holidays My loves, may God fill you with Blessings 🙏 Thank you for so much and so much Love 😍 Always yours #Noelia,” the singer shared in her networks.

As expected, his fans responded with hundreds of compliments and positive comments on these dates.

"Beautiful", "Beautiful", "Blessings", "Merry Christmas, woman's charm", "I love your beauty", were some of the comments that "Noelicious" received in networks.

