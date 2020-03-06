Álvaro Rico (Polo): "In Elite season 3 there are sex scenes between characters that will surprise"

Share it:

Season 3 of ‘Elite’ (Netflix) premieres on Friday, March 13 (and we can no more with the ‘hype’.

After watching the revealing trailer, we talked to Álvaro Rico so that we can anticipate what we can expect from Polo in the next chapters.

* This article contains 'spoilers' if you haven't seen seasons 1 and 2 of Elite or the trailer of the 3*

The countdown to the premiere of the third season of Elite, which will take place on Friday, March 13, has begun. And if we were already impatient to know what will happen soon in Las Encinas, our tension has increased after watching the trailer. The video has not left anyone indifferent because it reveals the death of one of the main characters: Polo, the antagonist of the series. And leave the debate open: who kills him? And above all, what happens in the season 3 to get to that point?

As we are very impatient and could not wait another day, we have taken advantage of the fact that we agree with Álvaro Rico (the interpreter of pole) in the presentation of the new Furla collection to submit to a third grade. This is what the actor tells us about the Elite new season and his new projects.

First of all, how did Polo get unscathed?

I think he has been able to endure until the last moment and play his cards. Besides, he's having a lot of luck. In the second season he is totally cornered, when you play with that ‘flashforward’ that I like very much in which we see Polo collapsed and then, when he is released, he is taking off his claws. I mean, watch out for Polo.

How are you going to face your teammates now that you know everything?

That is the big question of the third season. Easy will not have it, but we will see a Polo that comes to survive and see what happens around it. I guess if you want to pull forward and start from scratch, it would be great to start from a pardon to Guzman. Let's see what happens.

Do you think Carla and Polo are the typical bad bad couple?

I don't think they are. Each has its own characteristics, but there is no bloody Machiavellian plot for which Marina was killed. Then it is true that they have had the ability, especially Carla, to have cold blood and control the situation. But they accidentally found this episode.

The trailer has revealed that you are the character who dies in season 3, how did Polo feel just before that moment?

In the instant before his death occurs, you'll see him in the season, let's say that Polo is going to burn his last cartridge to find a Guzman sorry. But that night everything changes.

Is that scene the strongest we will see in the next chapters?

It is the central axis on which this season will turn: the death of Polo and the outcome of this series cycle. But I think that in Elite there are always strong scenes, in each chapter there are moments with a lot of dramatic load and also sex scenes that I think will surprise you with the combination of characters. But if you have to choose one, I would say that this chapter 8 in which it is discovered how Polo has died is the most shocking of the season.

When you read the last scripts, did you freak out the ending or did you expect Polo could end up like this?

Before reading the script I had already talked to the team about what could happen. And the truth is that I liked it that way, with a death and the end it deserved, ending very epic and very iconic. I would not have liked a simpler or even more anticipated outcome, such as entering prison.

What lesson do you think Polo has given us in all three seasons?

I am not very willing to give lessons either as an actor or as a character. But I think that if something has been able to teach us it is the constancy of trying to seek forgiveness. And that society must be more empathic with those who have made a mistake, to integrate them again.

What do you think of the new incorporations of the cast?

They always seem positive for the plot, and more in a series like Elite. They give freshness and are necessary to pull the characters that come with a lot of dramatic load since the death of Marina in the first season. The new ones are not impregnated with this plot of murder and provide fresh air for others to get excited and fall in love.

What has given you and what has the character of Polo taken from you?

I think he has given me more than he took from me. Interpreting this role has given me personal and professional education, I have learned a lot from my classmates. In addition, it has brought me many joys and has made me known in different parts of the world, by the hand of Netflix. The only thing that has taken me away, to say something, is the privacy for this moment fan that has happened with the series. But that is not Polo's fault, he has only given me good things, sometimes the character teaches you more than you do the character. And with that I stay.

Changing the subject, what can you tell us about ‘El Cid’, the new series you play?

Well, we are shooting, we need very little to finish and I am delighted to land on Amazon, which I think has very captivating and risky ideas and projects like this one. In addition, I love to share with peers I already knew and I am learning a lot from them.

One of them is Jaime Lorente, how was the experience?

Wonderful. It is true that Jaime and I in Elite did not have much joint plot, so we did not agree. Obviously we met at a press conference, we made a trip to Milan … We had a cordial relationship, but many times he and I commented that ‘El Cid’ has given us a second chance to get back together. In the Amazon series we have shared a lot of filming and I have discovered a wonderful being. I hope I don't get rid of him because I love him so much.

Do you have any other projects in mind that you can advance?

Well, there are some more, but I can't tell you, hopefully we can talk about him very soon. I'm happy for that.