Álvaro Morata: "Anfield's is one of the biggest games I will ever live in"

Atlético de Madrid forward Álvaro Morata considered that the 2-3 win against Liverpool English in Anfield Road, which gave them the classification to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, was "one of the biggest matches" that he will ever live in his sports career.

'It was incredible, I was going crazy on the bench and while we were warming up. Definitely one of the biggest parties i will ever liveMorata explained during a series of questions from fans to which she answered from her official profile on the social network Instagram.

The Madrid striker, who left the dock in the first part of extra time to replace Portuguese Joao Félix, he contributed the last goal to the comeback of the rojiblanco team, who came to that match with a favorable 1-0, lost 1-0 in the 90th minute, received another goal at the beginning of extra time, but he went over 2-0 with two goals from Marcos Llorente and one from Morata (2-3).

Regarding his feelings after scoring the third goal in the last moments of the game, which led to the tie, Morata admitted that it is difficult to describe them: 'It is difficult to explain, There is a video where you can see perfectly what we all thought ', he assured, referring to the video of the 2-3 celebration of the whole rojiblanco team before the athletic supporters transferred to Liverpool for that match.

The '9' of Atlético assured that he misses football a lot and that he hopes to 'return soon' to the activity, once the health authorities allow the return to training of professional clubs: 'You can not imagine (which I miss football) Every day that passes I have more desire to see my teammates again, to train … Let's hope to return soon ', he assured.

He also reviewed other circumstances of his career, such as his time at English Chelsea, where he spent two and a half seasons, and scored 24 goals in 72 games. 'In London everyone treated us great, but there are times when things they get complicated (injuries) and happiness is not found ', he pointed

The Atletico striker recently announced that he will be father a child's third time, and was also asked if he had already decided on his name. "We have several names, in the end the boss (Alice Campello) will decide," he explained.