Álvaro Morales makes fun of Amaury Vergara's decisions in Chivas: they compare him to Chava Iglesias from “Club de Cuervos”

The ESPN commentator, Alvaro Morales, took advantage of the instability that Guadalajara is going through to send a strong message to Amaury Vergara, owner and current president of the rojiblanco team. The sports analyst criticized the possible arrival of Víctor Manuel Vucetich to Chivas.

“The football industry is about perception, it's about persuading, it's about fooling fools. Today, where is the leadership of Amaury Vergara, communicating with several managers at the end they continue to mock him and compare him to ‘Chava Iglesias’, the character from the series ‘Club de Cuervos”, sentenced the journalist during the broadcast of Fútbol Picante.

Similarly, Morales questioned the millionaire spending made by the rojiblanca directive for their reinforcements and added that "those 50 million, Tena did not even use them on the field."

“If I ran as technical director for a professional soccer team, I would certainly find a job. Today, this is the industry, it fools fools through perception "he pointed out in front of the ESPN audience.

Regarding the arrival of Víctor Manuel Vucetich to the rojiblanco bench, Morales was honest and said that "He cannot get to Chivas without receiving USD 6 million a year." The commentator stressed that if "Vuce" accepts less than 6 million dollars, it is "lowering its price" or "it is urgent." "Victor, if they don't give you USD 6 million a year, don't take it, they're looking at your face."

Some time later, in a sarcastic and mocking way, Morales criticized the current situation in Guadalajara and assured that what they are experiencing “It's normal”, since Chivas “is the reality of shame, the reality that they cannot compete because they are anachronistic”.

The defeat against Puebla made Luis Fernando Tena leave the technical direction. EFE / Francisco Guasco / Archive



In addition, "El Brujo" Morales criticized Chivas' way of working, as he highlighted that in the "Vergara era" more than 20 technicians have passed and “none have worked”.

“I question whether Tena won the Olympic Games, but that was 8 years ago. Today, he has not won anything in all this time, "concluded the ESPN journalist.

It should be noted that Guadalajara has not had the best start to the tournament, since in three games played it has managed to rescue 1. The defeat against Puebla made Luis Fernando Tena leave the technical direction.

Given these statements, his table mates took a position on the issue and pointed out that there are "reasons" to understand the decisions taken by Tena directing Guadalajara.

“Not everything is Luis Fernando Tena's fault, since he worked with the team he had. Today, clubs at the international level do not rely so much on the coach, they rely on the squad they have to find a suitable coach ”, Jared Borgetti noted during the broadcast.

For his part, Mauricio Ymay pointed out that the reinforcements of Chivas "They did not work for‘ Flaco ’Tena, since when he used them they were not there to play." “If they are not here to play, they are not to play. Ricardo Peláez made no mistake in leaving Tena ”.

In the end, José Luis Sánchez Solá, ruled that any manager who arrives on the goat bench will do so in a conditional manner, implying that Ricardo Peláez will impose players. "Whoever arrives as Chivas technical director bought the idea from Peláez," concluded the "Chelis".

