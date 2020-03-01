Álvaro Benito: "This Madrid player was strange, he is a fundamental player"

Share it:

The analyst and former soccer player Álvaro Benito gives his opinion on how they get to the football match that faces Real Madrid with Barcelona this Sunday at 9 pm at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in the capital.

Who gets better?

"They arrive with an emotional factor that has changed in this last month. 40 days ago we surely thought that Madrid could almost sentence the League at the Bernabéu, because it looked like they were going to put a mattress of five or six points during that stretch, and arrive at the Bernabéu with the possibility of 'if you won practically leave the League almost sentenced'. Now the mood factor is totally in favor of the Catalans, They know that if they win at the Bernabéu they have five points, plus the particular golaverage, which is a very important mattress and especially coming from where Real Madrid comes this week from the stick against the City in Champions where it leaves you again on the edge of the chasm in eighths. So I think that what happens during the match has to be managed very well emotionally, especially for Real Madrid if the match does not start well. "

Zidane-Setién, who plays it the most?

"I think neither of them plays it anymore. Quique He has just landed and is trying to impose his style, which takes time, and is a long process. People want immediacy and it is understandable because these teams live constantly winning and when you do not win it seems that there is a crisis But football is not hitting a button and things come out.

Y ZidaneIn my opinion, I think he has all the unlimited credit, even if this season doesn't work out well. I think he has earned it for everything he has achieved, for how he manages the group, how he manages the image as a Real Madrid coach. For me he is the ideal coach of this team and obviously here results are required, but hey, the competition is very close between the two. I no longer believe that Quique will play it or Zidane will play it. In the end we will see a final between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. "

Which soccer player is going to be key?

"I believe that Real Madrid needs Benzema. On the Frenchman, the poor man, all the responsibility for the goal has fallen. I think he had assumed this season and he is missing partners. And as soon as Benzema has stopped being so effective facing the goal, because the team has suffered. I always say the same thing, is that this game goes for goals. Then, you have to score goals. It is perogrullo, but it is so. And Real Madrid is having a hard time finding the goal. And I know that all the responsibility is falling on Benzema and it shouldn't be like that, since Jovic, Bale, the rest of the attackers …, it is true that injuries such as Asensio's long-term, Hazard has practically not intervened, Bale is far from its best version and I can continue, well French has been seen only practically in that game situation and Real Madrid needs you, reality.

And then I also want to incorporate Casemiro, which I think is a fundamental player, especially because it intervenes in the Messi area. The other day was not good and the team suffered a lot. It's weird because the Brazilian is usually a very regular player. So I think that Real Madrid needs a great version of Casemiro and Karim Benzema's effectiveness. "

Will Kroos play?

"The Kroos thing was strange. Not because I did not play as a starter, because well, Real Madrid has quality midfielders to think about choosing one or the other. But yes I was surprised that he didn't warm up with 1-0 on the scoreboard Real Madrid match. Some fatigue was already appreciated, and he did not reach the pressure aids so quickly in that medium-high block that he proposed and with the 1-0 on the scoreboard perhaps the game asked to lower the revolutions. I no longer tell you to leave at that precise moment, but That did not warm up because I found it strange.

But come on, I think he's a player who it has to be fundamental on important days, both on Sunday and on the way back in Manchester. If he is not a starter, he is a player who must be in the rotation and intervene for many minutes. "