Álvaro Benito shows Real Madrid the hole of Atlético: "He is a player without defensive talent"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Who is the most important for the derby?

Álvaro Benito. "For both of them. Atlético cannot leave more points and Madrid is going through a magnificent moment and has to maintain the advantage with Barcelona and its pursuers. There is less and less to recover points. It is a very important game."

Listen to Real Madrid – Atlético: the analysis of Álvaro Benito and Gustavo López on Play SER



Is Atlético discarded if it loses?

Gustavo Lopez "In football everything can happen but it would be very difficult and to aspire to first place. Really, if he loses, it would be difficult. And it would not be so much in terms of score but also in sensations. In addition, if they win those below would be out of the positions of the Champions League. It is a very important emotional game. The team is touched and the points are important in the classification and in the emotional system. "

Will there be many goals?

Gustavo Lopez "Unless the game is broken, these matches are decided by details. For a goal in favor or against. Madrid comes in very good dynamics, the opposite of Atlético, which is touched by the elimination of the Cup and the last results. It also comes with significant casualties. The two teams have fears and it will be a close game because the coaches understand each other perfectly. "

The strategy

Álvaro Benito. "Lodi doesn't have that defensive talent. He doesn't like it. Atlético has lost very important players who enjoyed it. It wasn't an obligation for them to defend. For Lodi it is and it shows. He loves to go up. The other thing, No. Real Madrid found those holes in the Super Cup. That band is one of the weak points. "

Gustavo Lopez "At Atlético, if you let it run, it can be dangerous. I think that the key will be there. If Mendy and Carvajal play it will be difficult for Atlético to enter through the bands. If he plays with an advanced pressure line, with a player that can enter through the side of the center and the side can be important. A player like Vitolo can be important. To find that aisle you need players who know how to take advantage of those spaces. If Koke is not here, Herrera can do it, but it is not fine. Thomas is with enough doubts and we will see where Cholo will put Saul. It will be a very tactical match. The two coaches know that there are much more than three points at stake. "

Possible result

Álvaro Benito. "It is very difficult to play a futurologist, but it will be a very close result. Atlético is going to protect itself. And it suits him well because he is suffering a lot in these matches in which he has to propose and expose himself and does not have a level of confidence where you have to take those risks or there are players who can do it. "

Gustavo Lopez "I sign a zero draw."

Carrasco returns

Gustavo Lopez "If you give me names a few days ago, none would have been Carrasco's. It will depend on how the player comes mentally and emotionally. Quality has, although he hasn't shown it at Atlético de Madrid. It never ceases to surprise his arrival."