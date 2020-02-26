Álvaro Benito points out the weak point of Manchester City and how Real Madrid can take advantage of it

Real Madrid and Manchester City dispute this Wednesday the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, in which it is perhaps the most morbid eliminator and contains more incentives of all.

The rivalry between the white team and Pep Guardiola It comes very far and already in the Champions League they have been measured up to two times since the Catalan began his stage in the benches (semifinals 2011 Barcelona – Real Madrid and semifinals 2014 Bayern – Real Madrid).

Both teams face this tie with a personal affront: Real Madrid wants vindicate after the elimination of last season against Ajax in Amsterdam, and, in the short term, he wants to "wash" his image after the draw against Celta and defeat against Levante.

For its part, Manchester City comes to this duel after UEFA's tough penalty from just over ten days ago in which the continental organization prohibited the participation of the English team in the next two editions of the Champions League.

Álvaro Benito's analysis

Álvaro Benito highlighted the differences this Manchester City has with respect to the previous teams trained by Pep Guardiola. "It is a less positional and more vertical team. I think it is very powerful when he manages to submit and take you close to your goalkeeper, since he has all the tools to get centers always from the baseline, from areas in the interval between central and lateral and with great dynamism. "

He also highlighted the quality in which the Guardiola team is, perhaps, the best team in Europe. "In addition, it balances the attacks very well. It is very difficult to overcome those pressure lines when it has taken you to your field, there seems to me perhaps the best team in Europe. "

Finally, he explained where City is most vulnerable and how Real Madrid can take advantage of it. "It's true that when it's building in your field is a more vulnerable team, there you have losses and have a hard time defending that transition. There may be the key to Real Madrid: don't let yourself be mastered, reveal yourself to that and try to make the medium-high block pressure very effective, to steal and attack fast. There will be one of the keys. "