Álvaro Benito: "In my opinion Luka Jovic can't have another minute at Real Madrid"

Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid were unable to score a goal that unbalanced the match after the first 45 minutes of the Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah.

One of the most unnoticed players in the first half was Luka Jovic. The Serbian striker of the Madrid team is still unable to find his best version to the point that Álvaro Benito has despaired in Carrusel Deportivo.

"About Jovic … I cry to heaven. He picks up the position of nine and I look and He does not turn his neck once to perceive what is coming from behind or not and that speaks very clearly of what a player is like. Kiko can tell you that he was a center forward … you have to have torticollis! "Said the former Madrid player.

Later, just before the second half began, it was very hard and charged again against the Balkan striker. "We can clearly say that this player cannot be playing a game of this importance in Real Madrid, in my opinion you can't have another minute. Every time he plays he is unpublished, this is Real Madrid, it is the highest level and must be demanded. "