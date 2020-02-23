Álvaro Benito explains the 'downturn' of Real Madrid: "If you don't do that it becomes a very vulnerable team"

Share it:

The Real Madrid He is no longer a leader. The opportunity of the white team to reach the Classic as head of LaLiga has vanished. A goal from Morales and a Courtois stop that never arrived condemned Madrid in the Ciutat de Valencia. But the worries, for the commentator and analyst of Real Madrid in the Cadena SER, Álvaro Benito, They go beyond.

"Two things we have seen. Missing success and people with goal vocation. The success is something possible, but what is a trend is the nature of the people you have in the field. Benzema This year he has tried to give a twist to his nature and has achieved it at times, but has returned to his comfort zone. The rest, neither Hazard has a goal vocation, nor Isco, not of course Kroos or Modric"commented Benito.

The lack of goal is no accident. It appears in each white encounter since the departure of Cristiano. And that is why Madrid improved in other aspects, such as ability to control the matches and defensive reliability. But everything has changed in recent weeks.

"What led the team to success since the defeat in Mallorca? Becoming a team that never was. Real Madrid never needed to be a very tidy set, nor very applied to win titles. He felt the team that already needed him because he no longer had that punch of yesteryear. It became a solid block, committed, granted nothing to rivals and out there, without too much brilliance, but the team infused interesting things, because it dominated the game and ended up finding the goal, "said the commentator.

The action of the goal of Morales is preceded by a defensive error of the white defense. "I don't know what Varane does 20 or 30 meters behind Ramos without looking at a player nearby. Same as Modric. You have to look who is next to you, they are game basics"said Benito.

And one more concern. "Real Madrid did not care to be messy before. Because it came to you and vaccinated you, and you won. And now Madrid needs to be an orderly team, if it is not a very vulnerable team. I'm very worried for Wednesday, because the team does not succeed in the areas. The Champions League is won in the areas. Madrid has won three Champions without playing brilliantly, but they killed you more than anyone else in the areas, "Benito concluded.