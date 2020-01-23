Alumni of the Academy attacks woman and with a knife scratches her car

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Who is in the eye of the hurricane for material damage with a knife in a house in Mexico City is the alumnus of the Academy, Daniel Riolobos, who was caught by security cameras when he aggressively threw buckets and with a knife damage the car of its apparent neighbor.

It turns out that the godson of Juan Gabriel, arrived in his vehicle at the property and seeing how there were several buckets in the street to avoid parking in his garage, he threw them over the top, to arrive hours later with a knife to scratch the unit.

After the incident, Daniel's neighbor went to reclaim her house and assured that the singer's treatment was not good because she offended her and even pushed her so that her arm was injured.

"I have a closed circuit, I check the cameras and I tell you I did not know him, I see that he leaves there, he gets super drugged taken with more people and does that happen to me and I touch him and he goes out the window very aggressive and you start telling me what are you doing here and I say 'well good night I saw the damage you did to my house and it says' yes I am not going to pay you anything'"said the affected one for the First Hand program.

So far Riolobos has not made any statement about what happened, but Internet users who saw the video began making their own judgment about the damage it caused.

"To jail for assault on a woman and damage to private property and death threat", "How dare she say that any of us would do this nonsense and how this guy dares to defend him shame should give him," they wrote internauts.