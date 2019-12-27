Entertainment

Alternative designs of Thanos and Spider-Man come to light at UCM

December 27, 2019
Lisa Durant
It will be years until the totality of art created by the many artists hired by Marvel Studios to bring the ambitious to life comes to light UCMProof of this is that new arts from movies like Avengers: Infinity War and more recent ones like Endgame continue to appear constantly.

This alternative desasapland by Thanos shows a very different look for the main villain of the latest films. There is no denying that the desasapland of the helmet makes a slightly odd head and we can understand why the desasapland did not reach the cinema.

In these alternative Spider-Man desasaplands the changes are small but visible to those who keep in mind what Tony Stark's Iron Suit looked like in Infinity War. The golden tones are more subtle here and the hind legs keep the color pattern of the suit

For more complementary material of the UCM you have this list of deleted scenes and the most prominent Easter eggs of this film universe.

