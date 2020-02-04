Entertainment

         'Altered Carbon': the trailer for season 2 of the Netflix series introduces the new Kovacs

February 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

On February 27, season 2 of one of his series that had to speak at its premiere will arrive on Netflix and it was time for the platform to show us the first images. Well said and done: the return of 'Altered Carbon' you already have, finally, a first trailer.

Thus we find the Anthony Mackie's first images as the new "case" created to house the body of Takeshi Kovacs, the protagonist soldier of this science fiction drama set in the distant future in which the death of the physical body is no excuse to continue living.


'The Society' has it all to be your new obsession on Netflix: a successful crossing of teenage drama and science fiction mystery

Kovacs carries, in fact, several centuries looking for his lost love, Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry) and during this second season will be recruited to investigate with his AI Poe (Chris Conner) a number of brutal murders while gradually discovering the truth about his beloved.

READ:  Love on the set blossoms Attack on Titan, two voice actors announce the wedding!

Together with Mackie (who replaces Joel Kinnaman), Goldsberry and Conner, in this season 2 of 'Altered Carbon' we can see Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi and Torben Liebrecht, in addition to Will Yun Lee and James Saito as guest stars in a series with showrunner's Alison Schapker.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.