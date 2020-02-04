         'Altered Carbon': the trailer for season 2 of the Netflix series introduces the new Kovacs

Share it:

On February 27, season 2 of one of his series that had to speak at its premiere will arrive on Netflix and it was time for the platform to show us the first images. Well said and done: the return of 'Altered Carbon' you already have, finally, a first trailer.

Thus we find the Anthony Mackie's first images as the new "case" created to house the body of Takeshi Kovacs, the protagonist soldier of this science fiction drama set in the distant future in which the death of the physical body is no excuse to continue living.

Kovacs carries, in fact, several centuries looking for his lost love, Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry) and during this second season will be recruited to investigate with his AI Poe (Chris Conner) a number of brutal murders while gradually discovering the truth about his beloved.

Together with Mackie (who replaces Joel Kinnaman), Goldsberry and Conner, in this season 2 of 'Altered Carbon' we can see Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi and Torben Liebrecht, in addition to Will Yun Lee and James Saito as guest stars in a series with showrunner's Alison Schapker.