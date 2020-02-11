Entertainment

         'Altered Carbon': the new trailer for the Netflix series promises a different season 2

And the dripping of new images of the second season of 'Altered Carbon' continues. This time we have the main trailer of these new episodes that comes just a week after we saw the first preview with the Anthony Mackie's first images as Takeshi Kovacs.

And, on this occasion, it seems that the video tells us more about what we will live in the new episodes. With Kovacs reuniting with Quell (Renée Elise Goldsberry) and, apparently, facing her original body.


Alison Schapker rewrites a series that promises to amend The mistakes of the first season. We will see, yes, if with this new story and change of protagonist actor they succeed.

In the second season of this sophisticated and fascinating science fiction series, Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie) – the only survivor of a group of elite interstellar soldiers – is still engaged in the mission to which he has dedicated centuries: finding his lost love, Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades traveling from one planet to another and exploring the galaxy, Kovacs is once again recruited into his homeworld, Harlan, with the promise of finding Quell's whereabouts. Kovacs, tormented by his past, is commissioned to clarify a series of brutal murders. To his surprise, he discovers that this new investigation and Quell's search are, in reality, the same mission. With the help of his artificial intelligence, the loyal Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must turn to new allies if he intends to defeat his enemies and find out the truth about Quellcrist Falconer.

Season 2 of 'Altered Carbon' will arrive on Netflix on February 27 And, really, I still have my serious doubts about whether to give the series a new chance. Do you feel like it?

