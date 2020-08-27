Altered Carbon, the cancellation of the Netflix series sends fans into a frenzy

Share it:

A few hours ago the news of the cancellation of Altered Carbon, the Netflix series created by Laeta Kalogridis, based on the cyberpunk novel Bay City by Richard K. Morgan. This announcement took all fans of the starring show by surprise Anthony Mackie who did not believe such a choice was possible after only two seasons.

All the most loyal viewers have literally flooded social networks with posts of protests addressed to the well-known streaming platform. In their eyes, this appears to be a totally inexplicable decision given that it was one of the most popular series of the moment.

Some fans go so far as to compare Altered Carbon’s premature cancellation to that of Firefly, whose latest series has become a cult classic within science fiction fandoms. Nowadays, Netflix’s catalog looks smaller than ever thanks to its various cuts. Altered Carbon is just the latest of several canceled original shows, including The OA at The Society and even Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Below you can take a look at the various reactions of fans who, wondering why Netflix chooses to carry on for various seasons as serious as 13 Reason Why and then decides to cancel exceptional products of this type.

Will social protests manage to save the series as a success for Lucifer? Who can tell. In the meantime, take a look at our review of Altered Carbon 2.