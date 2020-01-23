Altered Carbon Releases Season In February

Share it:

After two years of rest 'Altered Carbon' returns to Netflix. And with a big change: now the main character will be played by the marvelita Anthonie Mackie The actor known for giving life to Falcon in the MCU will get into the skin of the character he played Joel Kinnaman In the first season, Takeshi Kovacs.

Well, in a new teaser posted on social networks has officially communicated when this second season will come to light. Will be the February 27.

At first it was weird to see how he was supposedly a asian protagonist in the books of Richard K. Morgan He was a white man. But this time it was possible to justify the whitewasting, according to history, humans change their carcass (body) because their consciousness is stored in a hard disk that they have implanted in the neck. That now Mackie is going to be the protagonist is solved in a simple way: we are facing another change of "housing".

When this series premiered on the platform we met the only surviving soldier from a group of interstellar elite warriors. In the new season, with Alison Schapker of showrunner, We will meet again with Takeshi Kovacs, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Chris Connor, who are also accompanied by Simone Missick, Lela Loren, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht and James Saito.

According to the official synopsis, in this second season we will continue to Kovans, which has been looking for his lost love, Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry), "being recruited on his home planet, Harlan, to investigate a series of brutal murders. Kovacs will be surprised to discover that his new mission to solve crime and his quest to find Quell are the same. "