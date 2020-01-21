         'Altered Carbon': Netflix announces the release date of season 2 of one of its most ambitious science fiction bets

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Altered Carbon' was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated series of 2018 and, in turn, one of the most forgotten in the year of its debut. Netflix's ambitious proposal It was full of interesting ideas but failed to execute (and cast), but the series was renewed for a season 2 that comes shortly.

Netflix has announced that Season 2 of 'Altered Carbon' will arrive on February 27. Or, what is the same, fiction has taken about two years of "rest" to arrive with changes of protagonist actor, not character protagonist.

This season 2 will star in Anthonie Mackie (Falcon from 'The Avengers') in the role of Takeshi Kovacs, the only surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, who has been searching for his great lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry) for centuries. Meanwhile, he will be recruited to investigate a number of brutal murders in collaboration with his AI Poe (Chris Conner) to find out who his love really is.

Completing the cast of this season, with Alison Schapker of showrunner, we are at Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi and Torben Liebrecht, in addition to Will Yun Lee and James Saito as guest stars.