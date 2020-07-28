Also The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time 2 among the ROMs of the latest Nintendo leak

Share it:

The large leak of the source codes of old Nintendo titles, dating back mainly to the Nintendo 64 era (Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64 and Dr Mario 64), has allowed the most skilled users to access game ROMs in development and never published as the sequel to The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time.

The leak did not involve only the now known games but also a couple of titles that unfortunately have never seen the light of day on the Nintendo 64, or The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time 2 is Ultra Mario Bros 64, a possible sequel to the historical three-dimensional platform which, according to the title, could have implemented a cooperative mode. After all, Luigi's model was discovered in the Super Mario 64 source code, and it is possible that Nintendo wanted to take advantage of the cut content of the first chapter in a hypothetical sequel. These two games are the only ones in the leak that have not reached the store shelves, unlike all the others that concern products published for years such as Star Fox, Castlevania (a prototype of Super Castlevania 4 has been found) and Pokémon.

All this information only aggravates the situation, since what we have witnessed has been one of the most important leaks among those that have concerned the Big N in recent times. It cannot be excluded that the determination of the Japanese company could allow it to find the authors of this leak of material, as already happened in the past with leakers.