Also canceled the face-to-face GDC in August in favor of a digital event

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When the situation of COVID-19 became a pandemic and a multitude of events began to be canceled, it was announced that the Game Developers Conference This year it would take place from August 4 to 6. Now there is a new change of plans.

The Informa Tech organization has announced that the event, originally dated for March and later moved to August, will finally be held as a fully digital event, which leaves out the possibility of holding a face-to-face convention.

"Now that so many developers have opted for remote work and online collaboration we have been inspired to adapt and offer a digital GDC that is available to everyone with an internet connection"

This can be interesting so that the content of great interest that is shared each year in this event reaches more users, but at the same time it can be detrimental to small development studios that need events of this magnitude to develop their business relationships.

While we very much look forward to meeting again in person as soon as possible, we are moving forward with a plan to transform GDC Summer into an all-digital event, in order to best serve our community. – Official_GDC (@Official_GDC) April 30, 2020

At least it seems that all the presentations can be enjoyed online (it already happened in previous editions) and that it will be possible to have much greater access to everything that happens in the GDC thanks to this new format imposed by the situation of mandatory seclusion by the that happens almost all over the planet.

Other events canceled this year are E3 2020, the Tokyo Game Show and so many other presentations that have had to be postponed to next year's edition or adapted to the digital format so that they can continue to reach the public.