Also, after the closing of the transfer market: "You can apparently be weaker"

After the goodbye of four players and the decision not to sign a center forward in the winter market, the coach of Barcelona, Quique Setién, admitted that his team has been "apparently" weakened, although he defended that he likes to have a short template.

In the press conference prior to Sunday's match against Levante, the Cantabrian coach said he will turn to the players of the subsidiary to complete the calls and insisted on the possibilities of Ousmane Dembélé, which faces the last stretch of his biceps femoris injury.

"Really motivated"

"I prefer to work with fewer people, because that's how you have everyone plugged in. It's better to have 20 real motivated players, that 25 and five that do not play or are not motivated, "he said.

However, he admitted that, after goodbye in the winter market of Carles Aleñá, Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wague and Carles Pérez, the workforce is somewhat weakened, but defended the options it has in the subsidiary to compensate for these marches.

"Now we have fewer players, but there is a subsidiary team behind. These kids are prepared and they are sure to help us in case of need. Apparently you may be weaker, but this is never known. We are going to make an extraordinary signing with Ousmane (Dembélé) and it will surely help us a lot, "he added. Precisely about the French player, he said that, despite having trained with his teammates, he will still not be discharged for the match against him. I raised.

Arturo Vidal, it would be doubt

Most likely, the Chilean will not be at your disposal Arturo vidal, which in training this Saturday has been exercised outside their peers for a "bruise." "It is not serious. There is a concussion and we are going to see how it evolves. I am not in favor of taking risks with players, although we do not have a very large squad," he said.

The last signings

Barça did not sign a center forward in the winter market, but he did announce the signing of the young players Matheus Fernandes and Francisco Trincão, two players who will not join the first team until the next course.

"It is an operation that I found when he arrived, which was already worked by the club, it is a bet of the club. Next year we will have him and work with him, it is clear," he said about the signing of Trincão.