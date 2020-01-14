Also, after leaving Betis: "If I have equipment? Some cadet I will find"

Quique Setién is already the new coach of FC Barcelona. The coach replaces Ernesto Valverde after the club culé made his march official on Monday. The Cantabrian coach arrives at Barça after a few months of stop after leaving Real Betis last May.

The coach went through El Larguero de Manu Carreño to comment on his departure from the Betic club. It was then that he explained that he had no equipment following him. "If I have a new team? What is it? I don't have a team or a hint. Not yet, some cadet I will find out there. What I like is to train, "Setién explained.

Regarding if he would like to train Barça, his response was blunt: "of course." "To Barça and many teams. I'm used to adapt. As if I have to train Barça as if I have to go back to Lugo," he added.

"I respect any kind of football, but I manifest what I like"

The coach also talked about his football style. Among other arguments to hire it, Barça took into account that Setién has the 'ADN Barça'. On his style and criticism in the style of others, Setién said he "respects any type of football." "But I have stated what I like: I try to convey to my team what I like," he added.