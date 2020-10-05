Already the anime effect for Jujutsu Kaisen begins? It is among the best sellers of the last few days

The new anime season has begun, and Crunchyroll brings many valuable titles with it. We saw the debut of Inuyasha Yashahime, a sequel to the historical anime Inuyasha, but also of Jujutsu Kaisen. In the next generations, the latter will be one of the souls on which he will focus more.

The dark manga by Gege Akutami, which has been in publication for several years on Weekly Shonen Jump, made its debut in the form of anime on Crunchyroll last October 2. The first episode seems to have convinced a large number of fans, but will Japanese viewers like it? In fact, usually if a title convinces in an anime version on TV, the popularity of the manga and consequently the sales numbers skyrocket.

A first effect of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime it may have already appeared in the first days of the sale of the volume 13 volume. Released on October 2, at the same time as the anime, the new volume was ranked third in the Shoseki ranking for two consecutive days, behind only two big names in the sector like Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland.

Bypassing Burn the Witch, Black Clover and others, Jujutsu Kaisen has already established itself as one of the titles that Shueisha will focus more on in the coming years. We’ll see next week what the Oricon ranking will tell us about the actual numbers of the manga at least for volume 13, but the Jujutsu Kaisen effect may have already activated.