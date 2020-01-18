Already available Episode 1 of the miniseries Alas Pokémon: Wings of Twilight ’

Share it:

The Pokémon Company has published through its channel Youtube Y Pokémon TV the first episode of Pokémon: Twilight Wings, an independent anime series with small six-minute chapters in which the region of Galar in a somewhat different way than what we are used to.

But what is ‘Pokémon: Twilight Wings’?

Like other highly successful miniseries such as the Mega Evolution or Pokémon Generations, this Pokémon: Twilight Wings is an independent miniseries, oblivious to the main series that has been in circulation for more than twenty years. In this case, a story set in the Galar region, based on the editions of Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch, where “the dreams of the inhabitants of Galar, the realities they face, the challenges will be shown in detail they must overcome and the conflicts they must resolve, ”according to the official synopsis. The periodicity episode publishing will be monthly and there will be a total of seven chapters. The last one, if all goes well, will be issued in July 2020.



Pokémon: Twilight Wings

In the plot, it is narrated in this first chapter the day-to-day life of two hospitalized children who dream of being great Pokémon masters, such as Lionel, current champion of Galar, whom they see on television. Beyond that, a certain number of new creatures of this eighth generation will be presented chapter by chapter.

The production values ​​of the series are high, it is not a series that requires having an episode on air every week, so the study in charge does not have to sacrifice both drawing and post-editing.

For those enthusiasts of the world of Japanese animation, it should be said that the animation is provided by Colorful Studio, a subsidiary of Twin Engine. In the past, since it has only eight years of history, Studio Colorido has taken over films such as Penguin Highway or Typhoon Noruda; as well as animated series broadcast on the Internet like this Pokémon: Wings of Twilight and Fastening Days. The music of this miniseries is directed by Conish, while the direction is assumed by Shingo Yamashita.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are now available exclusively for Nintendo Switch; You can read our analysis here and here our complete game guide.