Alonso turns and takes two bells at the beginning of the tenth stage

Fernando Alonso has not had a good start to the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally. The Asturian pilot, along with Marc Coma, has overturned down a dune one kilometer from the exit.

LAST MINUTE. Fernando Alonso dumps as soon as he goes out in the special of the Marathon stage today # DakarRTVE15EN Image by Álvaro García. 2 flat tires. The pilots are fine. They continue but with important damages. pic.twitter.com/ZobnZwjcF7 – Paco Grande (@PacoGrandeTVE) January 15, 2020

The car of both has overturned when passing speed in a dune, causing them to give two turns of bell to finally fall standing. The car has been damaged: the moon is broken and two wheels have been punctured. Fortunately, neither suffered damage and could continue with the stage.