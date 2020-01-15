Sports

Alonso turns and takes two bells at the beginning of the tenth stage

January 15, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Fernando Alonso has not had a good start to the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally. The Asturian pilot, along with Marc Coma, has overturned down a dune one kilometer from the exit.

The car of both has overturned when passing speed in a dune, causing them to give two turns of bell to finally fall standing. The car has been damaged: the moon is broken and two wheels have been punctured. Fortunately, neither suffered damage and could continue with the stage.

