Alonso tells how the conversation was in which Sainz began to convince him to compete in the Dakar Rally

Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz father and Carlos Sainz son They had a talk on an Instagram live in which they talked about the current situation caused by the coronavirus, as well as some anecdotes from the careers of all of them.

One of the highlights was when Sainz Sr. invited Alonso to have "the courage" to recognize that he was the first to convince you to do the Dakar Rally.

It was then that Alonso remembered the moment. "I'm gonna tell you something. Remembering it should be 2018 or 2017 in Interlagos, in Brazil. The two of us sitting outside the Motorhome and that's when I started to ask you what the Dakar is like, what if the start, what if how many kilometers, what if how many days … and you told me that preparing it could be done and that it could be done all right. The World Rally Championship was impossible, but the Dakar was fun, possible and accessible. So yes, you were the first. "

The Dakar Rally and the Indy 500

Carlos Sainz acted as a journalist and asked Fernando Alonso about his intentions to participate in the Dakar Rally again and also the Indy 500 in which the Asturian was going to participate. "August 23 is the Indianapolis race date for now, but I still look very optimistic. That day is the race, you have to be there in early August and that in the US everything is fine in early August … I don't know. The Dakar if not next year I would like to do it again"

Carlos Sainz son in the Dakar Rally?

During the conversation Alonso was interested in whether Carlos Sainz, current McLaren driver in Formula 1, intends to compete in the Dakar Rally in the future. "Minimum, minimum, minimum … 10 years. They can be more but not less, but my plans are includedThen they talked about the option of winning a Rally father and son together, something they think no one has achieved and also about how well they had it in the last Dakar Alonso and Sainz father.