Alonso sets a new goal in the Dakar: finish some stage in the 'top 3'

Fernando Alonso said Tuesday after finishing fifth in the third stage of Dakar which is seen with more moral to look for a stage victory in this edition of the toughest rally in the world where Spanish is a debutante.

Alonso was satisfied with the rhythm which he has achieved in the last two days, where he has shot aboard the Toyota Hilux almost at the same times as the fastest drivers, with the only incident of the wheel that broke on Tuesday and that made him lose almost every option to win the rally

"I did not come for win the dakar This year neither do podium. I am aware of my limitations for this year. A few months ago I had never gotten into a rally car, five months ago I didn't know Marc Coma. There are many things that I have to recover, "Alonso explained.

The Spaniard valued having shot for the second consecutive day at the rate of the first five but admitted he does not want to settle for that in his first foray into the Dakar. "I always want a little more and I hope I can take advantage of the good position in which I go out tomorrow to try something else like be in the top three. Winning a stage would be magical"Alonso said.

"If at any stage I can find a good pace and visibility, it would be possible to think about making a 'top 3' or winning a stage that seems impossible, but after these last two stages I have some more moral"he added.

Day without (almost) setbacks

On the stage where Alonso has been among the first five for the first time, the pilot explained that he had no setbacks except for the final part where he lost a little, which made him lose the fourth place of the stage in favor of Jakub Przygonski (Mini). "We could enjoy a good rhythm. The stage has been beautiful because of the places we have been through. In general it was a good day, "Alonso reviewed.

"Yesterday was a bit surprise. I already said yesterday that I was very happy with the rhythm and the sensations I had. The result was logically the negative part and losing those hours was not what was expected, but the feelings were good yesterday and still are today, "he continued.

The Spaniard said that in this third stage it was difficult for him to catch up a little because the previous day had led 130 kilometers without brakes, disconnected to be able to repair the wheel that had broken.

"There was a trial area with large loose rocks where you had to go slowly in first gear. There are so many changes of pace during the stage … sometimes 10 kilometers butt through some sand valleys and then you pass through some mountains where Just pass the car, "Alonso said.