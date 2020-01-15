Alonso: "I want to reflect on whether I want to return to F1 yet some years, I'm not too old"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, who is competing in the Dakar 2020 with the Toyota team, has considered that at 38 years is not "too old" to return in the future to Formula 1, although its main objective of the year is to win the 500 Miles of Indianapolis.

"At the moment I only think of the 500 Miles. After May it will be time to make an important decision by 2021, even if I have not yet thought well. In 2019, without Formula 1, I was very busy with Endurance, Daytona, the preparation of the Dakar, "Alonso said in an interview published Wednesday by the Italian newspaper" La Gazzetta dello Sport. "

"This year I don't want to schedule anything for Indianapolis afterwards, but to think well in 2021. I want to reflect on whether I want to return to Formula 1 still a few years, I'm not too old to return ", he added.

The Spaniard granted the interview before contesting the tenth stage of the Dakar, in which he suffered a turnaround when crossing a dune in an area of ​​spectators that was one kilometer from the exit of the test.

His car turned two bells and was again on all four wheels, but suffered some damage such as the loss of the windshield, which forced the champion of Formula 1 to stop for more than an hour.

Alonso explained that returning to Formula 1 is an option that shuffles, such as the eventuality of "playing the entire Indy championship, or running the Hypercar in the WEC", something that entails prolonging his career "still some years".

And it is that the Asturian pilot looks for constant challenges and the Dakar is one of them.

"It has been a great change, the Dakar is a test that you have to think about in the long term. In this sense it is one of the biggest challenges. You should not always drive one hundred percent, but eighty. You spend 20 minutes at 150 km / h at an hour at 15 km / h between the rocks. Adapting is difficult, "he said.

"It's a personal challenge, he wanted to be fast in a rally car. It's an adventure, but winning the 500 Miles is a more competitive challenge. There winning is my only goal. I'm close to running with the Andretti team," he added.

Alonso also referred to Formula 1, a category in which he was champion in 2005 and 2006, and considered that the British Lewis Hamilton, who won his sixth championship in 2019, is qualified to reach the German Michael Schumacher as a seven-time world champion.

"Hamilton can win the seventh World Cup. Each one has his character, both Schumacher and Hamilton dominated thanks to the performance of the cars, something that has allowed them to do what they wanted outside of Formula 1. Michael had more discipline and preparation, he was more in team dynamics. Lewis has another character and a lifestyle it would not be good if I had a normal car, because their bosses would not be happy, "he said.

And he praised the talent of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, Ferrari's great hope for the future after twelve years without a drivers' title.

"Leclerc is young, has talent and has done well from very soon. Hopefully he has many years ahead with chances of winning," he said