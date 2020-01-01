Aloha, Camila Sodi! The actress travels to Hawaii and looks great (PHOTOS)

Camila Sodi took advantage of that Diego Luna He took his children on vacation and escaped to Hawaii to say “Sayonara” to 2019 “Aloha” to 2020.

The beautiful actress traveled to the famous Wailua Falls waterfall in Lihue, Hawaii, where she bathed and looked hot. Sodi He shared a series of photographs showing off his last adventure of the year and his spectacular figure in a flirtatious green bikini.

Camila Sodi She is accompanied by her friends Tatiana Dickins and Aldo Gallardo.

The photograph that most captivated the followers of Thalia's niece, is one in which she appears stuck in the water and posing sensually before the camera; The snapshot has managed to gather almost 70 thousand likes and dozens of flattering comments.

"🌺 Aloha 2020 and Sayonara 2019 🌺," he wrote in his post.

