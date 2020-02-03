“Almost matures me”: Woman with disabilities accuses Frida Sofía of insulting and mistreating her

Share it:

Frida Sofia swas still criticized for having a bad attitude and behavior with other people, since now it was accused of mistreating a person with a disability.

The publirrelacionista Freedom Ojeda denounced, in his social networks, that lhe was attacked by singerwhen he went to visit Miami.

When he went to visit the member of the Pinal dynasty, Ojeda made an innocent comment, which provoked his fury.

Oh, you are already like my mother ”, was the terrible observation made by the publirrelacionista to Frida Sofía, who replied“ do not compare me with your mother prick ”.

However, it was not the only thing that happened, the daughter of Alejandra Guzmán he also slammed the door and ran it from his house at 11:30 at night, apart from almost hitting it.

The door slammed at me, it insulted me horrible, it almost matured me (…) The fact is that by a very stupid discussion I ran from his house at 11:30 at night ”.

Freedom Ojeda, who is in a wheelchair, is one of the participants of the inclusive beauty pageant Miss Wheelchair Mexico.

For its part, Frida Sofia He has had several conflicts with various people from the entertainment world such as: his mother Alejandra Guzmán Y Chiquis

