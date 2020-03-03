         'Almost Family' canceled coinciding with Timothy Hutton's accusation of assault on a minor in 1983

Share it:

Fox has decided to cancel 'Almost Family', one of his new dramas of this television course after finishing his first (and already only) season of 13 episodes. The series was based on the Australian 'Sisters' and has not achieved favor from either the public or the critics.

In fact the series already received a "punishment" from FOX by stopping its broadcast at the end of January and broadcast the last two episodes on Saturday, the night the series are going to die directly. Which already indicated that there was not much interest in having more episodes.

The drama revolves around Julia (Paula Bettany), communications director of her father's fertility clinic (Hutton), who is managing a scandal: his father inseminated the patients of the clinic with his own sperm, thus conceiving at least one hundred children.

The case against Hutton

The fact is that, although this destination was quite clear, the news comes just hours after Buzzfeed published a report starring Sera Johnston, who states that during the filming of 'The Iceman' in 1983, Timothy Hutton raped her. She was 14 years old.

And the case has begun to be known now since, according to her, it was not animated until the whole whirlwind of #MeToo, Filing a complaint in November 2019. Hutton denies everything that happened and, in fact, is in the middle of a legal battle with her in a case that we could consider "your word against mine."

Hutton put this case in the hands of the FBI, making an affidavit and accusing Johnston of extortion. Regarding the publication of the story, Hutton has warned of legal actions against Buzzfeed and has been blunt in stating his innocence:

"For the past two and a half years, I have been the target of multiple attempts at extortion by a woman named Sera Dale Johnston to take millions of dollars out of me. She threatened that if I did not meet her demands she would go to the press with a false accusation of that I sexually assaulted her 37 years ago in Canada. I never assaulted Ms. Johnston.

Today, Buzzfeed decided to publish the false story of Johnston. Buzzfeed knew the truth because they were provided with documented evidence. What is happening is that Ms. Johnston's extortion attempts have failed, so she decided to continue her threat to go to the press with her false story. When I knew it, I went to the FBI, signed an affidavit and made a criminal complaint against Ms. Johnston for extortion. I will not stop fighting to expose this story for what it is: a failed attempt at extortion based on something that never happened. "

The truth is that this matter is quite murky in general. And the one that has all come to light now doesn't smell too good.