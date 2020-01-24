Almost 40 new Switch games debut on Nintendo eShop

Share it:

Incredible but true, the weekly update of the Nintendo eShop has brought a dowry almost 40 new games for Switch, some already available and others arriving between today and the weekend. Among them, also Oddworld Stranger's Wrath HD.

The weekly update of the Nintendo eShop is very rich and includes, among others, two games from the SEGA Ages series (Fantasy Zone and Shinobi), The Walking Dead A New Frontier, The Walking Dead Season 2, Warhammer 40,000 Space Wolf, Escape from Chernobyl and Sleep Attack.

New Nintendo Switch games

198X

Actual Sunlight

Arcade Archives Bells & Whistles

Arcade Archives XX Mission

Asemblance

Classic Snake Adventures

Code Shifter

Coffee Talk

Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex

Escape from Chernobyl

FoxyLand 2

Horse farm

It came from space and ate our brains

It's Raining Fists and Metal

Jewel Wars

Just Glide

lumini

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator

Music Racer

OmoTomO

Orn: The Tiny Forest Sprite

PuPaiPo Space Deluxe

Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer

SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone

SAW Ages Shinobi

sinless

Sleep Attack

SpeedRunners

Stories Untold

Strike! Ten Pin Bowling

Super Tennis

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

The Walking Dead: Season Two

Warhammer 40,000 Space Wolf

Where Angels Cry Tears of the Fallen Collector's Edition

Without Escape

Worlds of Magic Planar Conquest

A really rich weekly lineup, and have you already decided what to buy? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments, the news certainly is not lacking, with indie, AA and remastered games, a catalog capable of satisfying the tastes of most of the public.