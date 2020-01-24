Almost 40 new Switch games debut on Nintendo eShop

Incredible but true, the weekly update of the Nintendo eShop has brought a dowry almost 40 new games for Switch, some already available and others arriving between today and the weekend. Among them, also Oddworld Stranger's Wrath HD.
The weekly update of the Nintendo eShop is very rich and includes, among others, two games from the SEGA Ages series (Fantasy Zone and Shinobi), The Walking Dead A New Frontier, The Walking Dead Season 2, Warhammer 40,000 Space Wolf, Escape from Chernobyl and Sleep Attack.
New Nintendo Switch games
- 198X
- Actual Sunlight
- Arcade Archives Bells & Whistles
- Arcade Archives XX Mission
- Asemblance
- Classic Snake Adventures
- Code Shifter
- Coffee Talk
- Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex
- Escape from Chernobyl
- FoxyLand 2
- Horse farm
- It came from space and ate our brains
- It's Raining Fists and Metal
- Jewel Wars
- Just Glide
- lumini
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator
- Music Racer
- OmoTomO
- Orn: The Tiny Forest Sprite
- PuPaiPo Space Deluxe
- Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer
- SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone
- SAW Ages Shinobi
- sinless
- Sleep Attack
- SpeedRunners
- Stories Untold
- Strike! Ten Pin Bowling
- Super Tennis
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- Warhammer 40,000 Space Wolf
- Where Angels Cry Tears of the Fallen Collector's Edition
- Without Escape
- Worlds of Magic Planar Conquest
A really rich weekly lineup, and have you already decided what to buy? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments, the news certainly is not lacking, with indie, AA and remastered games, a catalog capable of satisfying the tastes of most of the public.
