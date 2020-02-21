Almost 2 decades! Thalia shares beautiful images for her anniversary with Tommy Motola (VIDEO)

The beautiful Thalia It is one of the most famous that keeps us aware of your life thanks to its social networks, especially Instagram.

Now, through a video reminded us of one of the most important moments in his life, because 19 years ago he married the businessman Tommy Mottola

In a short video you can see various ceremony photos They both performed almost two decades ago. In them you see Thalia and Tommy very happy and in love. In addition, the actress looks incredibly beautiful Dressed in a white dress.

But the images were not everything, because the singer accompanied them with a beautiful message: "19 years!!! And it seems that it was a few decimals just now! Both we jump hand in hand to this dream with so many illusions and with lots of love! Today we celebrate with our children the greatness of love".

The publication exceeded the million reactions and obtained thousands of comments of congratulations to both of you for maintaining a beautiful marriage.

You may be interested: Confirmed! Alejandra Guzmán dedicates “Hey Güera” to Paulina Rubio (VIDEO)