Entertainment

Almodóvar's spoiler on the Oscars on the Goya red carpet

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Actress and director, both nominated at the 2020 Goya Awards for the multi-award ‘Pain and glory’, have starred in one of the moments that will go down in the history of red carpets. While they were talking with Spanish Television about the nominations that both the film and Antonio Banderas opt for, Penelope Cruz confessed that "I would be very excited". And Peter interrupted her to add: "She also gives that prize in that category". To which the actress replied: "You couldn't tell … Ala, he already told it."

Unintentionally, Almodóvar has revealed that Penelope will deliver the statuette to the Best International Film, which is also chosen by op Parasites ’, 'Los miserables', 'Corpus Christi' and 'Honeyland'. So we will have to wait until next February 9 to see if the interpreter gives us another mythical: ‘Peeeeedrooooo!’

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.