Almodóvar's spoiler on the Oscars on the Goya red carpet

Actress and director, both nominated at the 2020 Goya Awards for the multi-award ‘Pain and glory’, have starred in one of the moments that will go down in the history of red carpets. While they were talking with Spanish Television about the nominations that both the film and Antonio Banderas opt for, Penelope Cruz confessed that "I would be very excited". And Peter interrupted her to add: "She also gives that prize in that category". To which the actress replied: "You couldn't tell … Ala, he already told it."

Unintentionally, Almodóvar has revealed that Penelope will deliver the statuette to the Best International Film, which is also chosen by op Parasites ’, 'Los miserables', 'Corpus Christi' and 'Honeyland'. So we will have to wait until next February 9 to see if the interpreter gives us another mythical: ‘Peeeeedrooooo!’