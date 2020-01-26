Almodóvar stands with the Goya for Best Direction

Share it:

Everything pointed to 'Pain and glory' was going to be the great winner of the night. Not all Goya galas have one of the best films of Pedro Almodóvar, the most important filmmaker of the last decades of Spanish cinema. The Goya did not overlook it and the Manchego went up no less than three times on stage, first for Best Original Screenplay and, finally, for Best Film. Right in between he had his personal recognition as Best Director. It was a category without any woman, but full of giant rivals like Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi, José Mari Goenaga for 'The infinite trench', Oliver Laxe for 'What burns' and Alejandro Amenabar for 'While the war lasts'. But this year the big head was for the Manchego.

The director of 'Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown' rose excitedly after Antonio Banderas' speech and receiving the award from Ángela Molina and Penelope Cruz. And the first thing he did was recognize his enormous passion for the seventh art.

After Antonio's speech I am very moved, time does not pass with this dedication to the cinema, I feel the same as when I did 'Pepi, Luci and Bom and other girls from the pile'. Cinema has been the most important thing in my life, in my movies people go to the movies, watch movies, explain themselves with movies. As the character who beautifully plays Antonio Banderas, I don't conceive of life without continuing to roll. The same as writing a script is something you can do alone, a movie is impossible to do alone, so this award belongs to all the people who have worked on this shoot. It has been fascinating to see this group of actors who form 'Pain and Glory' work.

But the most recognized filmmaker in our country also had time to remember something that the Goya usually forget and the President of the Academy, Mariano Barroso, had once again overlooked, the great weakness of Spanish independent cinema.

Without contradicting what our president of the Academy has said, Spanish cinema is going through a good situation but it also has very dark areas. The author's cinema, the independent cinema, the cinema that is made out of the televisions and the platforms is in serious ways of extinction and needs the protection, not only of its government (to Pedro Sánchez), but of the State. That is going to be our future, those will be the directors in ten years and now they have it even harder than before. Many thanks.

'Parasites' will be a difficult opponent in the next Oscars Awards, the next stop for Almodóvar, Banderas and 'Dolor y gloria'. Finally, let's not forget that Penelope, this time accompanied by Angela Molina, shouted again that "Pedro000!" Without a doubt, a good omen.