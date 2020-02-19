Sports

Almeida's goal or the penalty that turned into a loud ball to a small child

February 19, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Football lifts passions and, sometimes, blisters. Or something similar. This is what happened to the boy who, along with many others, attended the opening ceremony of the new Sanchinarro soccer field, in the Hortaleza district of Madrid. The small he got a ball with power, at least political, given by the mayor of Madrid José Luis Martínez Almeida, who was encouraged to launch a penalty.

The alderman demonstrated his ability with the ball by tapping. He threw the ball into the air, controlled it with his knee and propelled it again. An exercise that Almeida himself posted on his Twitter account and that has gone viral. Instead, the mayor ignored what happened at the time of the maximum penalty. At the time of most tension in football, the eleven meter, Martínez Almeida had the collaboration of a child who was next to the pole. There would have been no goal without the collaboration of the little one, who was watching from the side of the goal. Some tweeters, such as series creator Raúl Navarro, requested the VAR.

Although the mayor of Madrid has preferred to highlight his touches to the ball in networks, at the end of the act he apologized to the little one, as confirmed from the neighborhood soccer club to the SER. The boy is, without a doubt, the great hero of Sanchinarro. The new football field in the neighborhood is the result of proposals for participatory budgets of 2016.

