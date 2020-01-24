TV Shows

Alma Cero reacts upon knowing that she is compared to Kimberly Flores

January 24, 2020
Edie Perez
Once again the comparisons between Alma Cero and Kimberly Flores, the current wife of Edwin Luna, became known, since the actress was interviewed for what they asked her this question which we have seen several times in her social networks.

In a respectful way, the woman said that there should be no comparison between any woman, because she considers that each one has her own and that is that as everyone knows the famous woman has avoided getting into trouble since she ended up with the former Trakalosa's vocalist.

"I don't think there is a comparison, I don't think there is a comparison, I never compare myself with any woman on the contrary I think they are all beautiful and I am pro woman. There is no need to compare I believe that everyone has their own brightness"Alma said for Live usa.

Meanwhile Internet users applauded the way of answering Zero who currently has a relationship with a mysterious man who has given little details, because the actress does not want to air much about their romance.

"She is divine and a lady", "How a lady should be @alma_cero", "The lady an educated lady respectful the truth that she is applauded not to participate in things of nacos", they wrote to the famous for their statements.

It is worth mentioning that Alma is part of the Chicago musical work, where he shares credits with María León and Biby Gaytán, with whom he has a perfect friendship, and a few days ago the cast held a hundred performances so they have had tremendous success.

