Alma Cero confesses to having had a toxic relationship with Edwin Luna

Alma Cero confirmed in an interview for the program De Primera Mano de Imagen Televisión, having lived a toxic relationship with Edwin Luna, vocalist of La Trakalosa de Monterrey. "I had a toxic relationship and in a toxic relationship it is not only the narcissist who is wrong, the couple becomes a toxic couple, when you are in a toxic relationship you do things that never in your five senses and healthy in a healthy relationship , you are capable of doing ".

The entertainment journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante asked Alma Cero, what things was he able to do, to which she replied, "how to manipulate your partner, things like more in the intimacy that happened and at the moment when I finished with That relationship in a very unfortunate way, I did not want to talk about what happened because it would have been very unfair to both parties, I brought many emotions and was not ready to talk about it. "

In the interview for the aforementioned television program, actress Alma Cero claimed to have evidence that the model Kimberly Flores got into her love relationship with singer Edwin Luna, whom she married a few months ago.









Edwin Luna attempted against his life

Previously in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, she said that during a discussion Edwin Luna asked him to leave the house where they lived and that he also attempted against his own life.

A very dramatic talk happened, where he attempted against his life, it is a strong subject, but I attracted a manipulative couple, a couple that has a lot to fix.

"He asked me to leave, as is, two and a half months after signing our marriage he asked me to leave and I left, I don't know exactly what the click was but I was very toxic, the relationship was very toxic" .









