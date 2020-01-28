Alma Cero and the clear warning he gave to her boyfriend

Share it:

Zero soul lives his new love in all its splendor; the actress and comedian does not rule out getting married again with her boyfriend who lives in the United States and who keeps all personal information away from the spotlight.

In an interview with Radio Formula, Alma Cero said that although in the United States it is common for women to adopt her husband's last name, she will not take it if they arrive at the altar and that he will be the one who changed her last name. "Am I going to have your last name married?", Said her boyfriend of Turkish-American origin, to which she replied:

Yes sir, because we Mexicans are canijas, you will have my last names and not vice versa.

The comedian who rose to fame with her character "Maria of all angels", has already several months of courtship. In September of last year, she commented to the media about her boyfriend: "American Turkish please, I'm not going to tell you his name, everything was divine, he came to Mexico to work, he is very intelligent, he is a chief engineer of international projects, so you can see now if I am going to walk with someone who has studied. "

In social networks Alma Cero has shared several photographs with her boyfriend, accompanied by messages such as, "If I had to navigate those swamps again to find you, I would do it without thinking, my love."