Allen Daviau, director of photography in "E.T.", dies of Coronavirus

Cinematographer Allen Daviau, a regular contributor to Steven Spielberg in films such as "E.T., the Extraterrestrial" and "Empire of the sun," died at 77 years of age of health complications from the Coronavirus.

The filmmaker died in Los Angeles at Casa de Campo and Hospital de Cine y Televisión, a retirement community for professionals in the sector where, according to The Hollywood Reporter, four people have already lost their lives to COVID-19. Allen Daviau was highly respected in the world of the seventh art, with five Oscar nominations and a resume of titles including some such as "Twilight Zone: The Movie" (1983), "The Falcon and the Snowman" (1985), "The Color Purple "(1985) and" Avalon "(1990).

Originally from New Orleans, Allen Daviau began in the audiovisual world shooting music videos for groups like The Animals and The Jimi Hendrix Experience, until he met Steven Spielberg in 1967, when they shot the experimental "Amblin" in the hippie era and on a budget of 15 thousand dollars.

Since then Steven Spielberg and Allen Daviau began a collaboration that had its peak in 1982 with "ET, the extraterrestrial", a film currently considered cult and which at the time won four Oscars for technical sections, but failed to achieve best film.









"I sat down with Steven and we started showing movies together, this is the best way I know to start, watching our own movies and other people's movies, discussing them, evolving the style we want, we saw 'Night of the Hunter', 'Alien ',' Apocalypse Now 'and' Last Tango in Paris, '"Allen Daviau recounted in a 1983 interview.

Following his work with Spielberg, he teamed up with director Barry Levinson in "Avalon" (1990) and "Bugsy" (1991). His last work was "Van Helsing" in 2004. The Hollywood Directors Guild and the Association of Cinematographers dedicated tributes to his entire career in 1997 and 2007.

