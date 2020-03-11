Allen Bellman, the Marvel artist of the Golden Age, dies at the age of 95

Share it:



One of the very first artists of the Marvel ComicsAllen Belman passed away at the age of 95. Bellman was born in June 1924 and during his career he has worked on numerous series belonging to Timely and Atlas, such as All Winners Comics, Young Allies, The Human Torch and Sub Mariner.

It therefore belongs to the editorial period of the Golden Age, during which he had the opportunity not only to deal with superhero stories, but also to approach Western, adventure, murder mistery and war tales.

Bellman was a modest man, and on his personal website he posted a Timely Comics history in which, however, he did not include his signature. His contribution to the publishing house, however, can be seen in a short biography at the bottom of the page:

"Eventually I became part of the Timely Comics staff during the Golden Age of comics, and I worked on titles such as: The Patriot, The Destroyer, The Human Torch, Jap Buster Johnson, Jet Dixon of the Space Squadron, All Winners Comics, Marvel Mystery, Sub Mariner, Young Allies and much more. "

Several authors on Twitter are fondly remembering the historic artist, describing him as a man full of passion for his work, always available to meet with his audience at comic book fairs, and willing to advise younger artists so that his stories would help them in their creative process.

We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Bellman's family and loved ones.

