Allegiant: when Kate Winslet was rejected by the producers and Zoe Kravitz rejected the film

On the occasion of the return to TV of The Divergent Series: Allegiant, film adaptation of the first part of the novel of the same name by Veronica Roth, we want to tell you some background on the production with Shailene Woodley is Zoe Kravitz.

The work, which due to the serious failure both commercially and critically never had a final chapter, definitively discarded, missed the opportunity for a new participation of Kate Winslet, which instead appeared in the previous film Insurgent as Jeanine Matthews.

The funny thing is that it was the production that turned down the Oscar-winning superstar, who instead was so eager to return that she proposed some flashback scenes and even the idea that her character became a sort of hologram. Winslet forced its agents to contact the producers to remark its availability, however it was the producers who refused the offer due to the timing and the various constraints of the plot.

In reverse, who really wouldn't have wanted to have anything to do with the film was Zoe Kravitz. Catwoman's new actress for The Batman with Robert Pattinson in fact he declared to the podcast Amchair Expert with Dax Shepard: "Those films, with all due respect, are not my favorite films among the ones I've made. And I think that going forward, the story got a little lost on the street and nobody really had any idea where we were going, which made it very difficult. I am happy to explore everything, every possible genre and situation, but only if I understand what we are doing and why. Once you lose sight of all that, it becomes really difficult".

For more information, we refer you to Zoe Kravitz's latest statements on The Batman and the best films with Kate Winslet.