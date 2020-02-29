Alleged daughter of Raúl Velasco and India María reveals that Belanova's vocalist is her sister

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few months ago it was said that Mirna Judy Velasco was the daughter of the driver of Siempre en domingo, Raúl Velasco and the actress María Elena Velasco, leaving everyone in shock even she confirmed it, although doubts still remain.

But now the woman who lives in California revealed on her Instagram, that Denisse Guerreo vocalist of the missing pop group, Belanova is her sister, because as some know it was said at the time that the young woman was also the daughter of the famous India Maria.

"Dennise does have a similarity to Indian Maria, but that does not mean that she is her daughter", is that it does look too much like Indian Maria, I do not want to believe but the resemblance is too much, "were some comments from Internet users .

As if that weren't enough, Mirna invited her followers to watch the video where it is said that the singer is the daughter of the actress, because she insists that everything is true because according to the famous she decided to give them away because she did not want her career to be I was affected.

"They gave me a little girl, so I always had in my mind:‘ when I grow up, I will have a very large family and I will be what my parents never were’,” Mirna said when she decided to talk about it.