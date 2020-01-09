Alleged boyfriend of Yalitza Aparicio presumes his relationship with her

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mexico, Jan 8 (EFE) .- Mexican dentist surgeon Andre Montes Fuentes is showing off in his social networks an alleged courtship with actress Yalitza Aparicio, who achieved fame with his participation in the film "Roma" by Alfonso Cuarón.

Montes Fuentes, who states in his profile that he is a dental surgeon by the Faculty of Higher Studies (FES) Aragon of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), has published in his personal Instagram account different "selfies" in which he appears together to Yalitza Aparicio.

The first of these snapshots appeared on December 11, 2019 and, in it, Andre and Yalitza are seen melting into a hug.

That day was Aparicio's birthday and, at the bottom of the picture you can read the legend "Happy Birthday, heart!", Written by the boy, in a clear reference to what, supposedly, would be his partner.

The following publication came two days later, on December 13, and the two protagonists of the story, smiling, accompanied by two other friends, appear there.

Among the latter, Chilean singer Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte, better known as Mon Laferte, can be distinguished, who has maintained some professional ties with Aparicio after the actress collaborated in the recording of the video of Ta Ta Silver.

The third photograph of Yalitza and Andre is from December 26 and, in it, the boy would confirm the relationship between them.

I presume my friends as the first one who stole my heart … "Montes said, referring to the interpreter.

They are portrayed alone again and in what seems like a celebration held in a party hall where they went together.

The last of the snapshots was published on Tuesday and quickly became viral, a fact by which the alleged relationship of the interpreter was known.

In this image you can see Montes Fuentes and Aparicio on a field trip and without the company of third parties.









Until now, Yalitza's private life was not well known, although speculation begins with this hypothetical relationship.

Aparicio is a Mexican actress, a native of the southern state of Oaxaca, who became Oscar-nominated for best actress for her role as Cleo, the domestic worker of the family starring the film Roma, by Alfonso Cuarón.