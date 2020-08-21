all you need to know about the pre SummerSlam event!

Share it:

NXT TakeOver: XXX is coming: scheduled for the Italian night between Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd August, twenty-four hours before SummerSlam, the event will be held at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and will be the 30th TakeOver in the history of NXT, the gold brand ofWWE.

A roster that in its 10 years of history has proved to be synonymous with absolute quality: initially started as a sort of reality show, with the participants called to pass various physical tests with the assistance of WWE professionals, over time NXT has evolved into a real roster of young champions, which in turn have written history.

The first champion was Seth Rollins, who on 26 July 2012 defeated Jinder Mahal: since then there have been 17 NXT Champions, and only Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura have managed to take the title on two separate occasions. The longest-running champion is Adam Cole (with a reign of 403 days), who eventually capitulated against Keith Lee.

Moreover, on April 5, 2013 the NXT Women’s Championship was also born: the first champion was Paige, winner of an 8 women's tournament, while the longest-lived reign remains that of Asuka (522 days!), for a title that has been won by all the greatest WWE champions (from Bayley to Sasha Banks, via Charlotte Flair).

In the fall of last year NXT even entered into rivalry with Raw and SmackDown, up to Survivor Series, when it was the gold brand to prevail. With champions from all over the world, including the Italian Fabian Aichner (current NXT Tag Team Champion along with German Marcel Barthel), NXT continually produces talent that becomes stars, migrating to Raw and SmackDown. "We have many young people and the conditions to do even better. The future is very bright" Triple H, creator of NXT, said in a recent interview.

NXT TakeOver: XXX provides a unique show in the WWE environment: as usual, the pay-per-view will be broadcast live on the WWE Network in the night between Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 August.